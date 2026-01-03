World reacts to US strikes on Venezuela

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Following are reactions to Saturday's U.S. strikes on Venezuela.

RUSSIA FOREIGN MINISTRY:

"This morning, the United States committed an act of armed aggression against Venezuela. This is deeply concerning and condemnable."

"The pretexts used to justify such actions are unfounded. Ideological animosity has prevailed over business pragmatism and the willingness to build relationships based on trust and predictability."

"In the current situation, it is important, first and foremost, to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding a way out of the situation through dialogue."

"Latin America must remain a zone of peace, as it declared itself to be in 2014. And Venezuela must be guaranteed the right to determine its own destiny without any destructive, let alone military, interference from outside."

"We support the statement by the Venezuelan authorities and the leaders of Latin American countries calling for an immediate meeting of the UN Security Council."

IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI:

"What matters is that when a person realizes the enemy is arrogantly trying to impose something on the country, on the officials, on the government, and on the nation, one must stand firmly against the enemy and bare one’s chest in resistance. We will not yield to the enemy."

"Relying on Almighty God, trusting in God, and with confidence in the support of the people, God willing and by divine grace, we will bring the enemy to its knees."

SPANISH FOREIGN MINISTRY:

"Spain calls for de-escalation and moderation, and for action to always be taken in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter."

"In this regard, Spain is willing to offer its good offices to achieve a peaceful and negotiated solution to the current crisis."

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO PRIME MINISTER KAMLA PERSAD-BISSESSAR

"Earlier this morning, Saturday 3rd January 2026, the United States commenced military operations within the territory of Venezuela.2

"Trinidad and Tobago is NOT a participant in any of these ongoing military operations. Trinidad and Tobago continues to maintain peaceful relations with the people of Venezuela."

RODERICH KIESEWETTER, PROMINENT MP FROM GERMANY’S CONSERVATIVE CHRISTIAN DEMOCRATIC UNION:

"With President Trump, the U.S. are abandoning the rules-based order that has shaped us since 1945."

"The coup in Venezuela marks a return to the old U.S. doctrine from before 1940: a mindset of thinking in terms of spheres of influence, where the law of force rules, not international law."

"Trump is destroying what was left of any trust in the U.S."

ITALIAN OPPOSITION PARTY LEADER AND FORMER PRIME MINISTER GIUSEPPE CONTE:

"The American aggression against Venezuela has no legal basis. We are facing a blatant violation of international law, which certifies the dominance of the strongest and best equipped militarily... I hope that the entire international community will make its voice heard and that everyone will understand that if rules only apply to enemies and not to friends, no one can feel safe anymore. Nor can the illiberal nature of a government's rule justify an attack to a sovereign state".

INDONESIA'S FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESPERSON, YVONNE MEWENGKANG:

Indonesia is monitoring developments in Venezuela to ensure the safety of its citizens.

"Indonesia also calls on all relevant parties to prioritize peaceful resolution through de-escalation and dialogue, while prioritizing the protection of civilians."

"Indonesia emphasizes the importance of respecting international law and the principles of the UN Charter."

BELGIUM'S DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER MAXIME PREVOT:

"The safety of our citizens is a top priority. Our embassy in Bogotá, which is responsible for Venezuela, and our services in Brussels are fully mobilized. The situation is being closely monitored, in coordination with our European partners."

