By ‌Alistair Smout

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's trade minister Peter Kyle is aiming ‍to ‌visit Washington before the end of the year ⁠to progress negotiations over ‌sectors such as pharma and steel, he said on Monday.

Britain in May was the first country to secure ⁠partial relief from U.S. President Donald Trump tariffs, but elements of ​that deal have not been finalised, ‌including a commitment to ⁠work to lower steel tariffs faced by UK firms to zero and work together on the ​pharmaceutical sector.

Kyle told reporters he was "hoping to go to the U.S. before Christmas," to progress talks.

The pharmaceutical industry has criticised Britain's approach to drug ​pricing, ‍and Trump has ​said Britain and Europe should pay more for drugs.

Several firms have paused investment plans in Britain and talks over a voluntary pricing scheme have stalled.

Kyle said the voice of the pharma industry was ⁠incredibly important and was "something that we've been working really hard on."

"The companies ​themselves, they play hardball in their negotiations, and we are playing hardball in the interests of everyday people," Kyle said. "So we are ‌finding our way through this that will deliver for patients."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Sarah Young)