BERLIN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Germany's health ministry does not expect a pharmaceutical deal between the United States and Britain to have any impact on drug prices in the Germany or on statutory health insurance expenditures, said a spokesperson in Berlin on Wednesday.

"This is due to the existing legal regulations governing drug prices in Germany. These regulations are the 'overriding' ones, and therefore we don't expect any changes," he said.

The United States and Britain announced a deal this week to secure zero tariffs on British pharmaceutical products and medical technology in return for Britain spending more on medicines and overhauling how it values drugs.

U.S. President Donald Trump has pressed Britain and the rest of Europe to pay more for American medicines, part of his push for U.S. medicine costs to be brought more in line with those paid in other wealthy nations.

