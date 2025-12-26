Home > Headlines > Nigeria averts unilateral US action by cooperating on airstrike
Headlines

Nigeria averts unilateral US action by cooperating on airstrike

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 26, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

By Ben Ezeamalu, Idrees Ali and Daphne Psaledakis

LAGOS, Dec 26 (Reuters) - By publicly cooperating with the United States on a Christmas Day airstrike, Nigeria's government may have averted humiliating unilateral military action threatened a month ago by President Donald Trump. 

But security experts say it is unclear whether such strikes can do much to hinder Islamist militants who have long menaced communities in the area.

Trump announced on Truth Social on Thursday that U.S. forces had launched a strike against Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria at the request of Nigeria's government. He said the group had been targeting Christians in the region.

Local media reported loud explosions in the village of Jabo on the evening of Christmas Day. Reuters has not been able to confirm whether there were casualties.

A U.S. defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters that the strike was carried out by about a dozen Tomahawk missiles launched from a U.S. Navy warship.

Abuja confirmed it had approved the operation. Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar said on Friday that Nigeria had acted jointly with the U.S., but that no specific religion had been targeted.

"Nigeria is a multi-religious country, and we're working with partners like the U.S. to fight terrorism and protect lives and property," Tuggar told Nigeria's Channels Television.

SYMBOLIC OR LONG-TERM IMPACT?

After the strike, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on X that there was "more to come."

The U.S. official said another strike did not appear imminent, but did not rule out future operations.

This specific strike was carried out by the United States, the official said, in part because the location was too remote for Nigerian forces to reach.

"It's partially symbolic," the official said, adding that the aim was also deterrence and to send a message that the Trump administration was prepared to use the military.

The northwestern area where Thursday's airstrike took place has been plagued since 2024 by increasing violence from members of the Lakurawa sect, a strict Sunni Islamist movement that claims affiliation with the Islamic State group.

Formed as a vigilante outfit, the group evolved into a jihadist movement enforcing strict Islamist rule across hundreds of villages in the area. Nigeria declared the group a terrorist organisation early this year.

"It's very likely this is the group Trump referred to when mentioning U.S. military strikes in Nigeria," said Confidence MacHarry, senior analyst at Lagos-based SBM Intelligence. "They've also been linked to widespread cattle theft, with most of the stolen animals ending up in markets along the Nigeria-Niger border."

Cameron Hudson, a former U.S. official who worked on Africa-related issues, said the strike was unlikely to have a big impact in the near term.

"It's not realistic to think that a few cruise missiles are going to change much in the short term," Hudson said. "The Trump administration will have to demonstrate its own long-term commitment to ending this militancy if it hopes to have any effect."

TRUMP THREATENS ACTION TO PROTECT CHRISTIANS

Nigeria's population of over 230 million people is roughly evenly divided among Christians, who predominate in the south, and Muslims, who predominate in the north.

Last month, Trump threatened to order his forces to take military action in Nigeria unless the authorities there acted to stop what he described as the persecution of Christians.

While Nigeria has had persistent security challenges, including violence and kidnappings by Islamist insurgents in the north, it strongly denies that Christians are subjected to systematic persecution.

Its government responded to Trump's threat by saying it intended to work with Washington against militants, while rejecting U.S. language that suggested Christians were in particular peril.

"After Trump threatened to come guns-blazing in Nigeria, we saw a Nigerian delegation visit the U.S.," said Kabir Adamu, managing director of Abuja-based Beacon Security and Intelligence Limited.

"The attorney general was involved, and agreements were signed. Then we learned of U.S. surveillance missions mapping terrorist locations."

Participating in the strike could raise a risk that the government could be perceived as endorsing Trump's language on wider sectarian strife, a sensitive issue throughout Nigeria's history.

"Trump is pandering to domestic evangelical Christian objectives with his 'Christian genocide' narrative," Adamu said.

(Reporting by Ben Ezeamalu, Idrees Ali and Daphne Psaledakis.Editing by Peter Graff and Rosalba O'Brien)

Related Posts
Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah arrives in UK after release from Egyptian prison
Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah arrives in UK after release from Egyptian prison
Russia likely placing new hypersonic missiles at former airbase in Belarus, researchers find
Russia likely placing new hypersonic missiles at former airbase in Belarus, researchers find
Venezuela frees 99 prisoners detained after post-election protests
Venezuela frees 99 prisoners detained after post-election protests
Zelenskiy says he will meet Trump on Sunday to discuss Ukraine territory, guarantees
Zelenskiy says he will meet Trump on Sunday to discuss Ukraine territory, guarantees
Moscow sentences Russian diplomat to 12 years for passing secrets to U.S. intelligence
Moscow sentences Russian diplomat to 12 years for passing secrets to U.S. intelligence
Putin sends a signal to Trump on Ukraine proposals
Putin sends a signal to Trump on Ukraine proposals
Russian central bank cuts own forex sales from 2026, withdrawing some support for rouble
Russian central bank cuts own forex sales from 2026, withdrawing some support for rouble
Trump to meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, Axios reports
Trump to meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, Axios reports
US says it struck Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria
US says it struck Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria
Malaysia court finds ex-PM Najib Razak guilty of abuse of power in biggest 1MDB trial
Malaysia court finds ex-PM Najib Razak guilty of abuse of power in biggest 1MDB trial
Zelenskiy to hold talks with Trump on Sunday on ending Ukraine war
Zelenskiy to hold talks with Trump on Sunday on ending Ukraine war
Russian drones damage foreign-flagged vessels in southern ports, Ukraine says
Russian drones damage foreign-flagged vessels in southern ports, Ukraine says

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Putin indicated Russia could be open to territory swap as part of Ukraine deal, Kommersant says

Putin indicated Russia could be open to territory swap as part of Ukraine deal, Kommersant says

Judge grants injunction blocking US from detaining British anti-disinformation activist

Judge grants injunction blocking US from detaining British anti-disinformation activist

North Korea's Kim Jong Un signals continued missile development in next 5 years

North Korea's Kim Jong Un signals continued missile development in next 5 years

Ukraine, US negotiators discussed how to bring peace closer, Zelenskiy says

Ukraine, US negotiators discussed how to bring peace closer, Zelenskiy says

Swedish police shoot man dead, find woman's body

Swedish police shoot man dead, find woman's body

Britain's King Charles lauds unity in diversity in his Christmas message

Britain's King Charles lauds unity in diversity in his Christmas message

Soccer-Forest great Robertson, 'Picasso of our game', dies at 72

Soccer-Forest great Robertson, 'Picasso of our game', dies at 72

UK police search for two men missing off southwest England coast

UK police search for two men missing off southwest England coast

Russia sees slow but steady progress in Ukraine peace talks

Russia sees slow but steady progress in Ukraine peace talks

Serbia supports talks with Hungary's Mol over sale of sanctioned NIS oil firm

Serbia supports talks with Hungary's Mol over sale of sanctioned NIS oil firm

Serbia supports talks with Hungary's Mol over sale of sanctioned NIS oil firm 

Serbia supports talks with Hungary's Mol over sale of sanctioned NIS oil firm 

Russia compares US blockade of Venezuela to piracy

Russia compares US blockade of Venezuela to piracy

View All Headlines Posts