French President Macron slams U.S. visa ban on Thierry Breton and others
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 24, 2025
PARIS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday slammed a decision by the United States to impose visa bans on former European Union commissioner Thierry Breton and other anti-disinformation campaigners.
"France condemns the visa restriction measures taken by the United States against Thierry Breton and four other European figures. These measures amount to intimidation and coercion aimed at undermining European digital sovereignty," Macron said on social media platform X.
"Together with the European Commission and our European partners, we will continue to defend our digital sovereignty and our regulatory autonomy," he added.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing Charotte Van Campenhout)
