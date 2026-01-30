US share of Europe's LNG imports increased to 60% in January

US LNG Supply and European Energy Security

By Kate Abnett

Increase in US LNG Share

BRUSSELS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The United States supplied 60% of the European Union's liquefied natural gas this month, data showed on Friday, confirming its role as Europe's dominant LNG supplier as some European officials become wary of growing reliance on U.S. energy.

Impact of Cold Weather on Demand

The 60% share was an increase from both last month and January 2025, when the U.S. supplied 53% of EU imports, data shared with Reuters by analytics firm Kpler showed.

EU's Shift from Russian Energy

The 5.36 million metric tons of LNG the EU imported from the U.S. in January is the second-highest volume for any month to date, exceeded only by October 2025, Kpler said.

Higher gas demand driven by cold weather this month partly caused the uptick. But Kpler said it expects the trend for increasing U.S. supply to continue, to around 65% of Europe's total LNG this year, from around 56% in 2025.

Europe has increased purchases of U.S. gas to reduce its reliance on Russian energy since Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and last year agreed to spend $750 billion on U.S. energy in a trade deal with President Donald Trump.

But Trump’s push to take over Greenland and recent tariff threats have sharpened concerns among some governments of the risk of becoming reliant on the U.S. for fuel.

EU energy commissioner Dan Jorgensen said this week the crisis over Trump's threats against Greenland had been a "wake-up call" on energy security, and warned the EU risked "replacing one dependency with another" as it shifted away from Russian energy.

Around 19% of the EU's LNG supplies came from Russia in January, Kpler said. The bloc has agreed to ban all Russian LNG and pipeline gas imports by late 2027. The first stages of the gradual ban will take effect in the coming months, prohibiting short-term Russian LNG contracts.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)