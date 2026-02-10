US plans Big Tech carve-out from next chip tariffs, FT reports
The US plans to exempt Big Tech from new chip tariffs, tied to TSMC's $165 billion investment in Arizona, though plans are not finalized.
Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's administration plans to spare firms such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft from upcoming tariffs on chips as they build AI data centers, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The carve-outs would be provided by the Commerce Department and tied to investment commitments made by the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the report added.
Plans are in flux and had not been signed by Trump, the Financial Times cited an administration official as saying.
TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, is investing $165 billion to build factories in the U.S. state of Arizona.
