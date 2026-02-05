US oil prices fall ahead of US-Iran talks
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 5, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 5, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 5, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 5, 2026
US oil prices dropped as US-Iran talks loom, with WTI crude falling 1%. Market reactions and geopolitical tensions are key factors.
By Katya Golubkova
TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude prices fell on Thursday after the U.S. and Iran agreed to hold talks in Oman on Friday, despite differences about the agenda, amid heightened tensions as the U.S. builds up military forces in the Middle East.
WTI fell 0.7 cents per barrel, or 1%, to $64.5 per barrel at 2347 GMT. Brent crude futures resume trading at 0100 GMT.
Oil prices surged about 3% on Wednesday after a media report suggested the planned talks between the United States and Iran on Friday could collapse.
Iran has aimed to discuss its long-running nuclear dispute with Western countries while the U.S. also wants to include Iran's ballistic missiles, its support for armed proxy groups around the Middle East and its treatment of its own people.
Attempts to de-escalate U.S.-Iran tensions are in focus as U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to strike Iran, an OPEC member, potentially risking a wider confrontation in the oil-rich region.
Fears of the bilateral talks' collapse have moderated, leading to easing oil prices, Tony Sycamore, market analyst with IG, said in a note.
In additional pressure on oil prices, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.25% to 97.65. A stronger dollar hurts demand for dollar-denominated crude from foreign buyers.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Jamie Freed)
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is a grade of crude oil used as a benchmark in oil pricing. It is extracted from oil fields in the United States and is known for its light and sweet characteristics.
Brent crude futures are contracts for the future delivery of Brent crude oil, which is extracted from the North Sea. It serves as a global benchmark for oil prices.
The dollar index measures the value of the United States dollar against a basket of foreign currencies. It reflects the dollar's strength and is used to gauge the overall performance of the currency.
Explore more articles in the Finance category