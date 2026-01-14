US Oil Prices Drop Over $1 Following Trump's Comments on Iran

Impact of Trump's Remarks on Oil Prices

TOKYO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. oil prices fell more than $1 in early Asian trade on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said killings in Iran's crackdown on nationwide protests were subsiding, easing fears of supply disruptions and possible military action against Iran.

Current Oil Price Trends

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were trading at $60.78 a barrel at 2322 GMT, down $1.24, or 2%, from the previous day's close.

Market Reactions to Political Statements

WTI had settled more than 1% higher on Wednesday, then gave back most of those gains after Trump's remarks reduced concerns over a potential U.S. attack on Iran and supply disruptions.

Trump said on Wednesday afternoon that he had been told that killings in Iran's crackdown on nationwide protests were subsiding and he believed there was currently no plan for large-scale executions.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)