Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 14, 2026
TOKYO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. oil prices fell more than $1 in early Asian trade on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said killings in Iran's crackdown on nationwide protests were subsiding, easing fears of supply disruptions and possible military action against Iran.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were trading at $60.78 a barrel at 2322 GMT, down $1.24, or 2%, from the previous day's close.
WTI had settled more than 1% higher on Wednesday, then gave back most of those gains after Trump's remarks reduced concerns over a potential U.S. attack on Iran and supply disruptions.
Trump said on Wednesday afternoon that he had been told that killings in Iran's crackdown on nationwide protests were subsiding and he believed there was currently no plan for large-scale executions.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is a grade of crude oil used as a benchmark in oil pricing. It is sourced from the U.S. and is known for its high quality.
Crude oil futures are contracts to buy or sell a specific amount of crude oil at a predetermined price on a specified future date, allowing traders to hedge against price fluctuations.
A supply disruption refers to an unexpected event that interrupts the supply of goods or services, often leading to shortages and price increases in markets.
Market reaction refers to how investors and traders respond to news or events, which can lead to price changes in financial markets, including stocks, commodities, and currencies.
