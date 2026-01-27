US Ties Security Guarantees for Ukraine to Potential Donbas Concessions

US Security Guarantees and Territorial Concessions

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Trump administration has signalled to Ukraine that U.S. security guarantees depend on Kyiv agreeing to a peace deal likely requiring it to cede the Donbas region to Russia, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing eight people familiar with the talks.

Zelenskiy's Stance on Territorial Integrity

Washington has also indicated it could offer Ukraine more weapons to strengthen its peacetime army if Kyiv agreed to withdraw forces from the parts of the eastern region it controls, the newspaper said.

US and Kremlin Perspectives on Peace Negotiations

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Implications for Ukraine's Military Support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that a U.S. document on security guarantees for Ukraine was "100% ready" and Kyiv is now awaiting a time and place for it to be signed.

Zelenskiy has consistently said that Ukraine's territorial integrity must be upheld in any peace deal to end the war.

Ukraine is increasingly uncertain whether Washington will commit to security guarantees, a senior Ukrainian official told the Financial Times, saying the U.S. "stops each time the security guarantees can be signed."

Kyiv wants the guarantees confirmed before conceding any territory. However, the U.S. believes Ukraine must give up the Donbas for the war to end and is not pressuring Russian President Vladimir Putin to drop that demand, the report added.

"This is totally false — the US's only role in the peacemaking process is to bring both sides together to make a deal," Anna Kelly, the deputy White House press secretary, told FT.

A person familiar with the U.S. position told the newspaper that Washington was "not trying to force any territorial concessions upon Ukraine," adding that security guarantees depend on both sides agreeing to a peace deal.

The Kremlin said on Monday the question of territory remained fundamental to any deal to end the fighting in Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported after weekend talks in Abu Dhabi.

(Reporting by Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Michael Perry)