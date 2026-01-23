Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Upper Crust owner SSP Group reported strong first-quarter sales and reiterated its annual forecast on Friday, supported by a robust UK business and pick-up in North America, while it pushes ahead with turnaround efforts to improve margins.
The company said group like‑for‑like sales grew 5% year‑on‑year on constant currency rate for the three months to December 31, despite some seasonal fluctuations and the U.S. government shutdown creating some volatility during the quarter.
($1 = 0.7440 pounds)
(Reporting by Neeshita Beura and Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
