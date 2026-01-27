Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 27, 2026
Uniper expects a German power plant tender in late 2025, contributing two of the planned 12 gigawatts, as per CEO Michael Lewis.
BERLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - State-owned utility Uniper expects a first tender for new German power plant capacity to take place in the second half of the year, its CEO Michael Lewis said, adding the firm was still prepared to contribute two of the 12 gigawatts that are planned.
