Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
January 29, 2026
Last updated: January 29, 2026
The CGT union has announced a new strike at LVMH's Moet & Chandon and Veuve Clicquot on February 3, following previous strikes over compensation demands.
PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The CGT labour union at LVMH's Moet & Chandon and Veuve Clicquot champagne units called for a new strike action on February 3, according to a CGT press release.
The CGT union had staged strikes at the business earlier in January as well as last month, urging the luxury group to compensate workers for lost end-year bonuses.
(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Inti Landauro and Louise Heavens)
A labour union is an organization that represents the collective interests of workers, negotiating with employers on issues like wages, benefits, and working conditions.
A strike is a work stoppage initiated by employees to express grievances or demand changes from their employer, often related to pay or working conditions.
Compensation refers to the payment or benefits received by employees in exchange for their work, which can include salary, bonuses, and other perks.
Workplace rights are legal entitlements that protect employees in the workplace, including rights to fair wages, safe working conditions, and freedom from discrimination.
