DBV Union Seeks 7% Wage Increase for Deutsche Bank Employees

FRANKFURT, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Germany's DBV labour union is demanding a 7% pay increase for up to 8,000 Deutsche Bank group employees, as they hope to benefit from the bank's improved finances, the union said on Tuesday.

Germany's largest lender is expected to post a 2025 profit of nearly 6 billion euros ($7.04 billion) when it reveals figures next week, according to analysts. That would be the highest net profit in at least a decade.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the pay demands.

"Deutsche Bank is doing well again," the DBV union wrote in a flyer announcing its opening gambit.

"It's good that collective bargaining negotiations are coming up again in 2026, so that we employees can also demand our fair share."

Union officials said that talks would begin in March or April, and the outcome would affect between 6,000 and 8,000 employees of the Deutsche Bank group, which includes the Postbank brand and other subsidiaries.

($1 = 0.8522 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Friederike Heine)