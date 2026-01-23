UK Prime Minister Starmer Appoints Varun Chandra as US Envoy

Appointment of Varun Chandra as Special Envoy

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appointed his top business adviser, Varun Chandra, as a new special envoy to the United States, with a focus on trade and private sector investment, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Background on Chandra's Role

The move comes amid tensions between Britain and the United States over President Donald Trump's pursuit of Greenland, his comments on NATO troops staying off the front line in Afghanistan, and his Board of Peace initiative.

Collaboration with Christian Turner

Chandra will work closely with veteran diplomat Christian Turner, who was named last month to replace the former ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson. Mandelson was fired in September over supportive emails he sent to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Context of US-UK Relations

The news of Chandra's appointment was first reported by Bloomberg earlier on Friday.

Chandra, who had also interviewed for the top diplomatic spot in Washington, will be based in Britain, traveling back and forth to the United States, the source said. Turner is expected to arrive in the U.S. in coming weeks.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Andrew Heavens)