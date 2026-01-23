Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 23, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 23, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 23, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 23, 2026
UK PM Keir Starmer appoints Varun Chandra as special envoy to the US, focusing on trade and investment. Chandra will work with diplomat Christian Turner.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appointed his top business adviser, Varun Chandra, as a new special envoy to the United States, with a focus on trade and private sector investment, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The move comes amid tensions between Britain and the United States over President Donald Trump's pursuit of Greenland, his comments on NATO troops staying off the front line in Afghanistan, and his Board of Peace initiative.
Chandra will work closely with veteran diplomat Christian Turner, who was named last month to replace the former ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson. Mandelson was fired in September over supportive emails he sent to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The news of Chandra's appointment was first reported by Bloomberg earlier on Friday.
Chandra, who had also interviewed for the top diplomatic spot in Washington, will be based in Britain, traveling back and forth to the United States, the source said. Turner is expected to arrive in the U.S. in coming weeks.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
A special envoy is a diplomatic representative appointed to handle specific issues or negotiations, often in a particular region or country, to facilitate communication and cooperation.
Business investment involves allocating resources, usually money, into a business venture with the expectation of generating profit or financial return.
International capital refers to financial assets that are invested across national borders, which can include investments in foreign companies, stocks, or bonds.
A diplomat is an official representative of a country who manages international relations, negotiates treaties, and promotes the interests of their home country abroad.
Explore more articles in the Finance category