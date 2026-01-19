Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rachel Reeves will appear at Prime Minister Keir Starmer's press conference on Monday, a source told Reuters, where he will outline the threat from potential U.S. tariffs over Greenland.
Reeves had been due at the London Stock Exchange Group to celebrate a "new golden age" for the City, but her withdrawal was announced at the last minute as worries mounted over President Donald Trump's plan to implement tariffs until the U.S. is allowed to buy Greenland.
Starmer is expected to hold a press conference to update on the Greenland situation, while also emphasising the importance of Britain maintaining its alliances for the national interest.
