Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Business

UK’s Reeves vows no repeat of budget tax rises after employers’ warning

People walking on London bridge, city skyline background.

Published : 2 days ago, on

By Alistair Smout and David Milliken

LONDON (Reuters) -British finance minister Rachel Reeves on Monday said she would never have to repeat the tax hikes of her first budget, an attempt to reassure businesses that were caught off-guard by a 25 billion-pound ($31 billion) tax rise.

The Confederation of British Industry said a survey of its members showed 61% viewed Britain as a less attractive place to invest and nearly half intended to cut staff levels or lower pay rises after a big increase in employers’ social security payments.

The Labour Party’s first budget in 14 years raised taxes by 40 billion pounds in all. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Reeves said the tax increases would allow them to spend more on public services including the National Health Service.

Reeves said the budget had provided “the stability and platform that we need to move forward” and that business could now be certain in tax rates moving forward, adding she had heard a lot of feedback from the budget but not many alternatives.

“I’m really clear: I’m not coming back with more borrowing or more taxes,” Reeves said at the CBI’s annual conference, adding the budget had wiped the slate clean.

“As a result, we won’t have to do a budget like this ever again.”

CBI Chief Executive Rain Newton-Smith said that the National Insurance changes “caught us all off guard” and contributed to creating “a heavy burden on business.

Starmer earlier said that he wasn’t surprised that budget measures had been criticised by those it impacted, adding the government had to take “big calls” to protect public services.

The CBI’s complaint comes amid broader signs of an economic slowdown in Britain both before and after the budget, a blow to Reeves and Starmer who have pledged to make economic growth a priority.

But Britain’s budget watchdog has said Reeves has left little room to absorb any increase in government borrowing costs without either raising taxes or missing her goal to reduce debt.

“Tax rises like this must never again be simply done to business,” Newton-Smith said.

Keith Anderson, chief executive of Scottish Power, said there was a “changed atmosphere” compared to pre-election Labour events when the party was burnishing its pro-business credentials.

It’s important that government and business get back around the table,” he told Reuters before hosting the conversation with Reeves.

They need to get on the front foot and tell the story of how they get the growth, how they get the investment,” he said, adding that any backtracking could knock confidence.

Britain has low investment by international standards and many economists see this as a key cause of its weaker productivity compared to the United States, Germany and France.

($1 = 0.7996 pounds)

(Additional reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Andy Bruce, William Schomberg and Christina Fincher)

 

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post