Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
The Original Factory Shop has entered administration, placing 1,180 jobs at risk due to rising costs and supply chain issues.
Jan 28 (Reuters) - British discount retailer The Original Factory Shop appointed administrators on Wednesday, putting about 1,180 jobs at risk as the chain struggles with rising costs and supply chain problems.
"Over the coming weeks, we will be working closely with TOFS dedicated team of employees as we endeavour to operate all stores as a going concern while we assess options for the business,” administrator Interpath Advisory said in a statement.
(Reporting by Nithyashree R B and Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)
Administration is a legal process where a company is placed under the control of an administrator to manage its affairs, often due to financial difficulties, with the aim of rescuing the business or maximizing returns for creditors.
