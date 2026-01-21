Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Morrisons on Wednesday reported a 3.4% increase in like-for-like sales over the six weeks to January 4, an improvement on the 2.4% rise in the previous quarter.
The UK's fifth largest grocer, which has been owned by U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice since 2021, said full year to October 26 revenue rose 3.2% to 15.8 billion pounds ($21.2 billion) while core earnings were maintained at 835 million pounds.
($1 = 0.7443 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)
Explore more articles in the Finance category