Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 4, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
Lloyds Banking plans to boost lending to large corporate clients and expand financial services, as reported by the Financial Times.
Feb 4 (Reuters) - Britain's Lloyds Banking plans to increase its lending to big corporate clients and expand its offerings to financial institutions in a strategy update, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
Britain's biggest mortgage lender is looking to expand its corporate and institutional banking business, which will mean growing its U.S. office and other international outposts, while not looking to compete with U.S. banks, the FT said.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Lloyds, which had declined to comment to the FT, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.
Lloyds CEO Charlie Nunn is expected to update investors on the next phase of the company's strategy in July. Last week, it reported a better-than-expected 12% rise in annual profit and upgraded its key performance target.
The FT on Wednesday also said that Lloyds will not make forays into capital-intensive banking, such as equities and fixed-income trading, but instead it will use debt, forex and rates as the main focus.
(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)
Corporate banking refers to the suite of financial services provided to corporations, including lending, treasury management, and investment services tailored to meet the needs of businesses.
Lending strategy is a financial institution's approach to providing loans, which includes determining the types of loans offered, interest rates, and risk assessment processes to manage lending portfolios.
Financial institutions are organizations that provide financial services, such as banks, credit unions, insurance companies, and investment firms, facilitating transactions and managing assets.
Business investment involves allocating resources, usually capital, into a business venture with the expectation of generating a return or profit over time.
The UK economy refers to the economic system of the United Kingdom, characterized by its mixed economy, which includes both private and public sectors, and is influenced by various factors including trade and investment.
