LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Greggs, Britain's biggest fast food chain, warned subdued consumer confidence meant it was guiding to flat profit this year, despite a pick-up in sales in its Christmas quarter.

The bakery chain, famous for its sausage rolls, steak bakes and vegan alternatives, said the market was challenging due to low consumer confidence but was on track to meet guidance for 2025.

Greggs posted underlying sales growth of 2.9% in its Christmas quarter, picking up from the previous period when they were up 1.5%.

Greggs' stock lost over a third of its value last year, reflecting a slowdown in its sales growth, leading some analysts to say that Britain may have hit "peak Greggs" after an expansion of its extensive store network.

The company has rejected the claim, and said it is targeting "significantly more" than 3,000 shops over the longer term. It currently has 2,739 shops, compared to McDonald's which has more than 1,450.

For 2025, Greggs has said it is expecting a "modest" decline in operating profit compared to its 2024 result of 195 million pounds.

