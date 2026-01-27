UK's FTSE 100 rises on banking gains as investors eye US Fed decision

Market Overview and Economic Factors

Jan 27 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 gained on Tuesday, led by advances in heavyweight banking stocks, as investors geared up for a slew of corporate earnings and the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision later this week.

Banking Sector Performance

The bank index was up 2.2%, climbing to its highest level since May 2008, with HSBC Holdings gaining 2.9% and NatWest Group and Lion Finance rising over 2% each.

Impact of US Fed Meeting

The blue‑chip FTSE 100 was up 0.6% at 11:19 GMT, while the more UK-focused FTSE 250 was little changed.

Retail Price Trends

Mining shares retreated from recent highs, with the precious metal index and industrial metal miners falling 2.2% and 0.7%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Keir Starmer will fly to China on Tuesday evening in the first visit by a British leader to the Asian country in eight years, seeking to mend ties with the world's second-largest economy and reduce Britain's dependence on an increasingly unpredictable U.S.

Trade concerns persist after U.S. President Donald Trump's recent threats to hike tariffs on South Korean imports, prompting investors to look towards upcoming corporate earnings for clearer signals on business conditions.

Also on investors' minds is the Fed's policy meeting, due to begin on Tuesday and end with a policy update on Wednesday, with most investors expecting the U.S. central bank to hold interest rates steady.

Separately, all but two economists polled by Reuters still expect the Bank of England to cut its interest rate to 3.50% in February.

Meanwhile, data showed prices at British retailers rose at their fastest pace since February 2024 this month, led by a pick-up in food, furniture, health and beauty product costs.

Among notable movers, shares of Dr. Martens fell 12% to the bottom of the midcap index as the bootmaker forecast broadly flat annual revenue growth after its third-quarter sales dipped.

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru)