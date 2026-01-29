FTSE 100 Gains Ground as Financial and Commodity Stocks Rally

Market Overview and Key Performers

Dec 29 (Reuters) - London's blue-chip index gained ground on Thursday, led by financial and commodity stocks, as investors parsed a mixed bag of corporate earnings.

The FTSE 100 rose 0.5% by 1129 GMT, after finishing 0.5% lower in the previous session.

Meanwhile, the domestically focused FTSE 250 edged 0.1% lower.

Financial Sector Performance

Investment banks and brokerages were among the session's top performers, with the sector index rising 4%. 3i Group surged 10.5% to lead the FTSE 100, on track for its biggest one-day gain in more than six months after the investment company delivered a strong third-quarter update.

Banking shares rebounded from Wednesday's losses, and were up 0.9%. Lloyds Banking Group rose 1.2% after the bank reported a better-than-expected 12% rise in annual profit.

On the trade front, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and China's President Xi Jinping hailed a reset of ties, pledging to build an economic partnership with deals including a major investment by AstraZeneca. The pharmaceutical giant's shares were marginally down on the day.

Commodity Stocks Surge

Back in the markets, mining stocks advanced, with the precious metal miners index rising 3% to a record high, tracking strength in gold prices. Industrial metal miners index climbed 3.6% to its highest level in one year. [GOL/]

Miner Glencore was up 3.8% despite reporting an 11% decline in copper production for 2025, as higher grades and improved recoveries at several mines lifted output in the second half.

Impact of Global Events

Energy stocks also advanced 1.8%, supported by higher oil prices amid rising concerns that a U.S. strike on Iran could disrupt supply. [O/R]

On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged as widely expected, with Chair Jerome Powell citing a "clearly improving" outlook.

Global investors have remained focused on a packed earnings calendar this week, scrutinizing results from U.S. Big Tech firms for insights into the trajectory of AI investment.

Among other UK stocks, budget airline easyJet dipped 1% after it reported a wider first-quarter loss, hit by expansion costs and soft winter pricing.

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)