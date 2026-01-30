Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 30, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 30, 2026
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Heavyweight banking stocks led London's FTSE 100 higher on Friday, putting the index on track for a seventh consecutive month of gains, while investors assessed the appointment of Kevin Warsh as chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The blue-chip index rose 0.3% by 1157 GMT, poised for its longest monthly winning streak in over 12 years. It was also on course for weekly gains after logging losses last week.
The domestically focused FTSE 250 was flat on Friday, but it was on track to close both the week and month in positive territory.
The banking sub-index climbed 3.5% for the week and about 5.3% for the month. It was up 1.2% on the day with Lloyds and Investec rising 2% and 1.4%, respectively.
Credit analytics firm Experian climbed 3.7% to the top of the FTSE 100 after unveiling a new $1 billion share buyback program.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he had chosen former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh to head the U.S. central bank.
Precious metals miners fell 4.4%, as gold tumbled over 4% amid earlier speculation that the Fed could get a more hawkish chair. The sub-index has gained roughly 20% this month. [GOL/]
Industrial metal miners also declined 2.5% on the day.
Geopolitical tensions resurfaced as Trump warned it was "dangerous" for Britain to deepen business ties with Beijing, even as Prime Minister Keir Starmer lauded the economic benefits of resetting UK-China relations during his Friday visit to the country.
On the economic front, British business confidence weakened in January as global economic optimism slid to a one-year low, even though firms grew more upbeat about their own activity and hiring plans, a Lloyds survey showed.
(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)
The FTSE 100 is a stock market index that represents the 100 largest companies listed on the London Stock Exchange, based on market capitalization.
A share buyback is when a company purchases its own shares from the marketplace, reducing the number of outstanding shares and often increasing the value of remaining shares.
Business confidence refers to the level of optimism or pessimism that business leaders feel about the overall economic environment and their own company's prospects.
The banking sector comprises financial institutions that accept deposits, offer loans, and provide other financial services to individuals and businesses.
Precious metals miners are companies that extract valuable metals such as gold, silver, and platinum from the earth, often used in jewelry and investment.
