Ukrainian capital Kyiv under missile attack, official says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 2, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 2, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 2, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 2, 2026
Kyiv was hit by Russian missiles, damaging buildings and causing explosions. Tymur Tkachenko confirmed the attack, highlighting ongoing regional tensions.
Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian capital was under attack early on Tuesday from Russian missiles, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the city's military administration, said on Telegram.
Tkachenko said a number of apartment buildings and an education establishment had been damaged.
Reuters witnesses reported loud explosions in the city.
(Reporting by Gleb Garanich and Valentyn Ogirenko, writing by Ron Popeski, editing by Chris Reese)
A missile attack refers to the use of missiles to target and strike specific locations, often resulting in damage to buildings and infrastructure.
Financial stability is a condition where the financial system operates effectively, with institutions able to manage risks and absorb shocks without significant disruptions.
Economic growth is the increase in the production of goods and services in an economy over a period, typically measured by the rise in Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Explore more articles in the Headlines category