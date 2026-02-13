Ukraine's FM says China could help end the war, invites counterpart to Ukraine
Ukraine's FM invites China to help end the war, highlighting China's potential role in achieving peace and supporting Ukraine's sovereignty.
KYIV, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Friday that he had invited his Chinese counterpart to visit Ukraine, adding that Beijing could help to end the four-year war with Russia.
"China can play an important role in bringing about a just peace for Ukraine," Sybiha told Ukrainian TV channel Novyny. Live after a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
"We appreciate China's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and we had a very substantive and pragmatic conversation."
