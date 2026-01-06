By John Irish

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's allies will agree that security guarantees must include binding commitments to support Kyiv in the case of a future armed attack by Russia, according to a draft statement prepared ahead of a summit in Paris.

"These commitments may include the use of military capabilities, intelligence and logistical support, diplomatic initiatives, adoption of additional sanctions," said the draft, which still needs approval by the leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" of allies of Ukraine in Paris later in the day.

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner have arrived at France's Elysee Palace for the summit, to be attended by more than 27 leaders.

The meeting is meant to finalise as much as possible contributions to future security guarantees to reassure Kyiv in the event of a ceasefire with Russia, which invaded its neighbour in 2014 and again at full scale in 2022.

The draft text underscores how discussions on security guarantees have advanced in recent weeks, even though Moscow has given no public sign that it would accept such arrangements.

Until recently, much of the focus was on pledges of military aid for Ukraine's forces and possible contributions to an international reassurance force.

But diplomats say attention is now shifting to legally binding guarantees to come to Kyiv's aid in the event of another attack by Moscow. The possibility of a military response is likely to trigger debate in many European countries, diplomats say.

PROTECTION AND SECURITY

Kyiv has long said it cannot be safe without guarantees that are comparable to the NATO alliance's mutual defence agreement, to deter Russia from attacking again. Moscow wants any peace deal to bar Ukraine from military alliances.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will take part in the meeting in the French capital as part of broader efforts to put together a common Ukrainian, European and American position that could then be taken to Russia.

"These talks are meant to deliver more protection and strength for Ukraine. We are counting on our partners’ support and on steps that can guarantee real security for our people," Zelenskiy said on X as he arrived in France.

Talks to bring the almost four-year conflict to an end have accelerated since November. However, Moscow has yet to signal willingness to make concessions after Kyiv pushed for changes to a U.S. proposal that initially backed Russia's main demands.

MILITARY PLEDGES

A senior European official said there was hope that firming up the coalition's guarantees would also help cement U.S. commitments, which have been broadly outlined in bilateral discussions with Ukraine.

The draft statement for Tuesday's meeting also said that allies will participate in a U.S.-led ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism.

"There will be a continuous, reliable ceasefire monitoring system. This will be led by the U.S. with international participation, including contributions from members of the Coalition of the Willing," the draft statement said.

The draft statement also foresees continued, long-term military assistance for Ukraine, as well as a multinational force for Ukraine.

(Additional reporting by Andrew Gray, Louise Rasmussen, Lili Bayer, Dominique Vidalon, Yuliia Dysa; Writing by John Irish and Ingrid Melander)