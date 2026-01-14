Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
January 14, 2026
KYIV, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Ukrainian lawmakers appointed former prime minister Denys Shmyhal as energy minister and first deputy prime minister on Wednesday amid escalating Russian strikes on the power sector.
Shmyhal, 50, one of Ukraine's most experienced government officials, was widely praised for maintaining relative economic stability and keeping government operations running after Russia's invasion in February 2022.
He was Ukraine's longest-serving prime minister, running the government from 2020 to July 2025, when he was appointed defence minister.
