By Olena Harmash

KYIV, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that he has proposed Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal to become the country's energy minister and first deputy prime minister.

Zelenskiy called on Ukrainian lawmakers to support Shmyhal, a former prime minister, as the new energy minister, saying his experience was vital to ensure stability in the power sector amid intensifying Russian attacks.

"It is crucial that, after each Russian strike, we can quickly restore what has been destroyed, and that the growth of Ukraine’s energy sector remains stable and sufficient to meet the country’s needs," Zelenskiy said, posting a picture of him meeting Shmyhal in the presidential office on Telegram.

Russia has pounded Ukraine's energy sector with drones and missiles for consecutive winters since the war began nearly four years ago. In recent months, Moscow has again intensified its strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, forcing long blackouts across the country during critical winter months.

Shmyhal, 50, is one of the most experienced government officials in Ukraine, praised by analysts for his skills to maintain economic stability and ensure efficient government operations after Russia's invasion in February 2022.

He was Ukraine's longest-serving prime minister, running the government from 2020 until July 2025, when he was appointed defence minister.

MAJOR SHAKE-UP IN KEY SECTORS

Shmyhal's appointment comes as Zelenskiy launched a major shake-up of the Ukrainian defence sector and security forces.

On Friday, Zelenskiy appointed popular military intelligence head Kyrylo Budanov as his chief of staff and also nominated a new defence minister.

The reshuffle of Ukraine's top officials overseeing security forces and crucial defence and energy sectors comes weeks after a major energy sector corruption scandal that caused Ukraine's biggest wartime political crisis, resulting in the dismissal of Zelenskiy's previous head of office. Justice and energy ministers also resigned as a result of the scandal.

Zelenskiy said the changes were needed to make Ukraine more resilient as the country faces a critical moment in its efforts to end the war with Russia.

The government changes come as Ukrainian negotiators press for security guarantees from the United States and European allies as U.S. President Donald Trump pushes both Kyiv and Moscow to find a solution on how to end the war.

National security advisors from 18 countries met in Kyiv on Saturday to discuss the details of security guarantees and economic agreements on Ukraine's post-war recovery.

Ukraine’s parliament must approve Zelenskiy’s nominations of energy and defence ministers.

(Reporting by Olena Harmash; Editing by Susan Fenton)