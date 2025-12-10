Dec ‌10 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday Ukraine had agreed on ‍key ‌points of a reconstruction plan for his country rooted in principles of ⁠solid security in discussions with ‌U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other senior U.S. officials.

Zelenskiy, accompanied in the discussions by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, other officials and senior military ⁠officers, said the talks focused on an "economic document".

Also taking part from the U.S. ​side were President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner ‌and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink.

"The ⁠principles of the economic document are completely clear and we are fully aligned with the American side," he said.

"An important ​common principle is that for reconstruction to be of high quality and economic growth after this war to be tangible, real security must be at the core. When there is security, ​everything ‍else is there too."

Zelenskiy ​said work was proceeding on the "fundamental document" of 20 points aimed at ending the war now approaching the fourth anniversary of Russia's 2022 invasion of its smaller neighbour.

He said two other associated documents dealt with security guarantees and economic issues.

The leaders of Britain, ⁠France and Germany held a call on Wednesday with Trump to discuss Washington's latest peace efforts ​to end the war in Ukraine, in what they said was "a critical moment" in the process.

Members of the "Coalition of the Willing" group of nations backing Ukraine, led by ‌European Union member states, are to meet on Thursday, the French presidency said.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Oleksandr KozhukharEditing by Bill Berkrot)