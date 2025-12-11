MOSCOW, ‌Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for peace ‍in ‌Ukraine includes proposals to restore Russian energy flows to ⁠Europe, major U.S. investment ‌in Russian rare earths and energy, and tapping frozen Russian sovereign assets, the Wall Street Journal said.

The newspaper said the plans ⁠were detailed in appendices to peace proposals handed to European counterparts over ​recent weeks.

They include a plan for U.S. ‌financial firms and other ⁠businesses to tap $200 billion of frozen Russian sovereign assets for projects in Ukraine, including a major new data ​center powered by the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant now controlled by Russian forces, the paper said.

U.S. companies would invest in Russian strategic sectors such as rare-earth extraction ​and ‍oil drilling in ​the Arctic, while Russian energy flows to Western Europe and the world would be restored, it added.

The paper said one unidentified European official compared the proposed U.S.-Russian energy deals to an economic version of the 1945 Yalta conference.

At ⁠that meeting, the victors of World War Two, the Soviet Union, the United States ​and Britain, divided up their spheres of interest in Europe.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 after eight years of fighting between Russian-backed separatists and ‌Ukrainian troops in the Donbas, formed of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

