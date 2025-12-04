US okays transactions with Lukoil gas stations outside Russia through late April

WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Thursday allowed transactions with Lukoil gas stations outside of Russia with a narrow waiver to sanctions the U.S. imposed in October for the role the company's revenues play in supporting Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The transactions for about 2,000 stations throughout Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East and the Americas, were authorized through April 29, 2026, a posting on the Treasury Department site said.

President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Lukoil and Rosneft, Russia's two biggest oil companies, in October, which unleashed a raft of interested buyers for its international assets estimated to be worth about $22 billion.

They were the first direct U.S. sanctions on Russian entities in Trump's second term.

Last month, The Treasury Department cleared companies to talk to Lukoil through December 13 about buying the foreign assets, but they will need approval for specific deals.

Lukoil has about 200 branded gas stations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York. Lukoil is one of the top retail players in Moldova and Bulgaria and operates around 600 stations in Turkey and over 300 in Romania.

