LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine launched an offer to investors to swap $3.2 billion of complex and costly GDP warrants for international bonds on Monday, the government said, as it attempts to clear a major remaining hurdle in its push to emerge from sovereign default.

Kyiv managed to complete a restructuring of some $20 billion in international bonds last year after defaulting on its external debt in 2022 following Russia's full-scale invasion.

But Ukraine has until now struggled to rework the economic growth-linked instruments that might mean it having to pay out billions of dollars to investors in the coming years.

The offer, which needs to be accepted by holders representing at least 75% of the warrants, will see the instruments swapped for cash and new bonds that will mature between 2030 and 2032, the government statement showed.

"The proposal is based on feedback we received from market participants and takes into account comments on economics and structure provided by the Ad Hoc Committee," Ukraine's top debt negotiator Yuriy Butsa said, referring to the group of warrant holders that spearheaded the negotiations.

The Ad Hoc group said they could potentially back the offer, but added a number of points remained under negotiation.

Ukraine had been in formal negotiations with the key group of investors holding the warrants since November 25, after two previous rounds of talks had proved unsuccessful.

The Ukrainian government is under pressure to finalise a deal on the warrants before year-end as it needs to settle in 2025 due to budgetary constraints, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Ukraine's finance minister Serhii Marchenko said the country valued the constructive engagement with its creditors.

"We are confident that we will secure support for a restructuring that safeguards our country’s fiscal stability and post-war reconstruction," Marchenko said.

