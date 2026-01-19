Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 19, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 19, 2026
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog launched a review of market remedies as part of efforts to ease regulatory burdens on businesses, it said on Monday.
Market remedies are measures imposed by the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to address and correct competition concerns.
The regulator has identified 33 remedies, about 60% of those currently in place, that may no longer be necessary to address the problems they were originally designed to fix. A consultation for the same will run until March 2, it said in a statement.
The agency said the review will cover remedies put in place across sectors, including financial services, travel and energy, but excludes those that are "clearly continuing to deliver impact".
The new review comes after the regulator last week said it was seeking input on how it evaluates competition concerns in mergers.
(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)
The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is a regulatory body responsible for promoting competition and preventing anti-competitive practices in the UK market.
Market remedies are measures implemented by regulatory authorities to address competition concerns and ensure fair competition in various sectors.
A consultation period is a designated timeframe during which stakeholders can provide feedback or input on proposed regulatory changes or reviews.
Competition evaluation refers to the assessment of market conditions and practices to determine if they are fair and competitive, often conducted during mergers or market reviews.
