UK watchdog to review market remedies to ease business burdens

Overview of Market Remedies Review

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog launched a review of market remedies as part of efforts to ease regulatory burdens on businesses, it said on Monday.

Purpose of the Review

Market remedies are measures imposed by the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to address and correct competition concerns.

Sectors Affected by the Review

The regulator has identified 33 remedies, about 60% of those currently in place, that may no longer be necessary to address the problems they were originally designed to fix. A consultation for the same will run until March 2, it said in a statement.

Recent Developments in Competition Evaluation

The agency said the review will cover remedies put in place across sectors, including financial services, travel and energy, but excludes those that are "clearly continuing to deliver impact".

The new review comes after the regulator last week said it was seeking input on how it evaluates competition concerns in mergers.

(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)