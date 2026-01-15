Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Jan 15 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog ordered U.S.-based food service and facilities provider Aramark to sell offshore catering firm Entier on Thursday, after an investigation found the merger would substantially harm competition for services to North Sea oil and gas platforms.
