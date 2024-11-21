Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Top Stories

UK to scrap Royal Navy ships, retire helicopters to save $633 million

Warship under bridge in city harbour

Published : 2 days ago, on

LONDON (Reuters) -British defence minister John Healey said on Wednesday he would free up 500 million pounds ($633 million) for military budgets over five years by scrapping a number of Royal Navy ships, decommissioning a drone system and retiring some helicopters.

“These will not be the last difficult decisions I will have to make,” Healey told parliament on Wednesday as he made the announcement.

He said ending the capabilities would save the Ministry of Defence 150 million pounds over two years, and 500 million over five years, with all the savings retained within defence budgets.

These decisions will deliver better value for money and ensure we are in a better position to modernise and strengthen UK defence,” Healey said.

Britain said it plans to spend 2.5% of GDP on defence in future but in the short term its finances are being squeezed by the need to spend more on public services such as health and education.

HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark, two amphibious assault ships which have been used to land Royal Marines, will be retired from service in March 2025, Healey said, adding that HMS Northumberland, a Type 23 frigate will also be retired instead of refitted.

The Armyâ€™s Watchkeeper Mk 1 Uncrewed Aerial System will be retired along with 14 older Chinook helicopters, and a number of Puma helicopters.

He blamed the “fiscal inheritance” from the previous government for the need to make cuts to balance budgets in the short term and said Britain’s allies had been informed of its plans.

($1 = 0.7903 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Elizabeth Piper and Michael Holden)

 

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post