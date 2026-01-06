Finance
UK tells Musk to act fast on Grok's sexualised AI images, Sky News reports
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 6, 2026
LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Britain has urged Elon Musk's social media site X to urgently address misuse of its artificial intelligence tool Grok, Sky News reported on Tuesday, following reports it was generating fake sexualised images.
Technology minister Liz Kendall said the content was "absolutely appalling" and called on the platform to act swiftly.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by Sam Tabahriti, editing by William James)
