Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Investing

UK stocks retreat as Trump’s tariff proposal sparks selloff

London Stock Exchange interior with market screens.

Published : 2 days ago, on

By Sruthi Shankar

(Reuters) – The main UK stock indexes eased on Tuesday from multi-week highs after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s latest tariff proposal for some of the country’s biggest trading partners sparked risk-off moves across global markets.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 dipped 0.3% after touching a one-month closing high in the previous session. The FTSE 250 midcap index dropped 0.6% after hitting a near one-month high on Monday.

Trump said on Monday he would impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico until they clamped down on drugs and migrants crossing the border. He separately outlined “an additional 10% tariff, above any additional tariffs” on imports from China.

European stocks came under pressure, with China-exposed automakers slipping the most. The dollar gained ground against the Mexican peso, the euro and the Canadian dollar.[GLOB/MKTS]

“There has been a view among some investors that Trump’s tariff talk was a negotiating tactic, a threat rather than a promise. That might still end up the case, but it’s clear that the president-elect has no intention of backing down for now,” Dan Coatsworth, investment analyst at AJ Bell.

Spirits maker Diageo slipped 1.4%, echoing weak sentiment among European brewers and distillers on tariff risks.

Meanwhile, prices in British shops fell less sharply this month, according to a survey from the British Retail Consortium that suggested consumers could face renewed pressure on their spending power.

Compass Group rose 2.9% after the contract catering firm reported fiscal 2024 results that largely met market estimates after the group upgraded its profit and revenue forecasts twice.

Melrose Industries climbed 5.9% after J.P.Morgan raised its price target on the aerospace parts maker to 850 pence from 650 pence, saying the stock is “significantly undervalued.”

Shares in Halfords jumped about 11.8% after the British bicycle and car products retailer beat first-half profit expectations and said it would nearly double the number of sites offering its Fusion motoring services.

 

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

 

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post