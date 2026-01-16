UK Statistics Agency Considers Delaying New Jobs Survey by Six Months

Potential Delay of the Labour Market Survey

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain's Office for National Statistics is preparing contingency plans to delay the launch of its overhauled labour market survey by up to six months, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

While the statistics agency wants to make a transition in November as scheduled, another scenario where the survey is launched in May 2027 is also an option under consideration, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The ONS could not be reached for comment outside of business hours.

Challenges Facing the ONS

The ONS has been working towards a "Transformed Labour Force Survey" (TLFS), designed to counter falling response rates.

Importance of the TLFS

The statistics agency has struggled to reach respondents for its surveys since the COVID-19 pandemic and it wants the TLFS to offer bigger sample sizes, shorter questionnaires and less bias towards particular types of respondents.

The survey is Britain's main source of employment, unemployment and inactivity data, and the statistics agency's problems with producing it have made the job of measuring the labour market more complicated for the Bank of England.

