Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Banking

UK regulators propose more relaxed rules on bankers’ bonuses

Person walking past Bank of England building, gloomy sky.

Published : 2 days ago, on

LONDON (Reuters) -British bankers should be able to spend their bonuses sooner, the Bank of England and Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday, setting out plans to relax rules put in place after the global financial crisis.

The BoE and FCA proposed that the most senior bankers should have their bonuses deferred by five years, rather than as long as eight at present, while less senior bankers would have a four-year deferral period.

Part payment of bonuses would be allowed from the first year rather than the third, they added.

We should not return to the very dangerous pay structures that were commonly in place before 2008, but these proposals will reduce bureaucracy and support responsible risk-taking,” BoE Deputy Governor Sam Woods said.

Earlier this month British finance minister Rachel Reeves instructed the BoE and FCA to do more to support growth and said regulators had gone too far and tried to eliminate all risk-taking in financial services.

The proposals are subject to a consultation which will run until March 13.

Long deferral periods for bankers’ bonuses were designed after the financial crisis to enable remuneration to be clawed back by regulators in case of misconduct or bad decisions that only came to light years later.

The BoE and FCA said they now believed the existing deferral periods were longer than needed and out of line with other jurisdictions.

Tight rules on bonuses had also encouraged banks to increase basic pay for senior bankers, which was harder to cut than bonuses when banks made heavy losses, the BoE said.

“The proposals in this consultation paper … aim to enhance accountability for risk management failure and risk management outcomes amongst senior staff in firms,” it said.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar)

 

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post