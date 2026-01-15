Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - British media regulator Ofcom said on Thursday its formal investigation into Elon Musk's X over its Grok AI chatbot's sexually intimate deepfake images would continue, even as it welcomed the company's recent policy change.
Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI said late on Wednesday it had imposed restrictions on all Grok users, limiting image editing following concerns among global regulators.
"This is a welcome development. However, our formal investigation remains ongoing. We are working round the clock to progress this and get answers into what went wrong and what’s being done to fix it," Ofcom said in a statement.
(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Kate Holton)
Deepfake technology uses artificial intelligence to create realistic-looking fake videos or audio recordings, often used to manipulate or misrepresent individuals.
A regulator is an authority or agency that oversees and enforces laws and regulations within a specific industry, ensuring compliance and protecting public interest.
Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines programmed to think and learn like humans, often used in various applications including chatbots and image processing.
