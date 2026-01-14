Hays Experiences Larger-than-Expected Decline in Quarterly Fees

Overview of Hays' Financial Performance

Jan 14 (Reuters) - British recruiter Hays posted a slightly bigger-than-expected drop in second-quarter net fees on Wednesday, driven by weak hiring activity in technology and engineering sectors in its largest market, Germany.

Second-Quarter Fee Analysis

The recruiter expects pre-exceptional operating profit for the six months ended December to be about 20 million pounds ($26.89 million), representing a 21.6% drop from a year earlier.

Challenges in Hiring Sectors

Hays, like other recruiters, is facing a global hiring slump, with permanent hiring particularly challenging as new job openings decline, weak employer confidence delays appointments, and candidates remain reluctant to switch jobs.

The company reported a 10% drop in its second-quarter like-for-like net fees. Analysts were expecting a 9% drop, according to a company-compiled poll.

($1 = 0.7438 pounds)

