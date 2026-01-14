Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 14, 2026
Jan 14 (Reuters) - British recruiter Hays posted a slightly bigger-than-expected drop in second-quarter net fees on Wednesday, driven by weak hiring activity in technology and engineering sectors in its largest market, Germany.
The recruiter expects pre-exceptional operating profit for the six months ended December to be about 20 million pounds ($26.89 million), representing a 21.6% drop from a year earlier.
Hays, like other recruiters, is facing a global hiring slump, with permanent hiring particularly challenging as new job openings decline, weak employer confidence delays appointments, and candidates remain reluctant to switch jobs.
The company reported a 10% drop in its second-quarter like-for-like net fees. Analysts were expecting a 9% drop, according to a company-compiled poll.
($1 = 0.7438 pounds)
(Reporting by Nithyashree R B and Rishab Shaju in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Net fees refer to the total income a company earns from its services after deducting any expenses or costs associated with those services.
Employer confidence is a measure of how optimistic employers feel about the economic environment and their ability to hire new employees.
Like-for-like comparison is a method of evaluating financial performance by comparing similar metrics from different time periods or entities, excluding any factors that could distort the results.
A hiring slump refers to a period when there is a significant decrease in the number of job openings and hiring activity across various sectors.
