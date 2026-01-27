Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 27, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 27, 2026
Revel Collective appoints administrators and sells 41 UK venues, securing 1,582 jobs. The sales involve Neos Hospitality and Coral Pub Company.
Jan 27 (Reuters) - British pub operator Revel Collective said on Tuesday it has appointed administrators and agreed sales to two buyers, securing the future of 41 venues and 1,582 jobs at the group.
The company, previously known as Revolution Bars, said it sold 20 Revolution, Revolucion de Cuba and Founders & Co bars to British rival Neos Hospitality and 21 Peach pubs to Coral Pub Company
(Reporting by Nithyashree R B and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)
