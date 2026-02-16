UK property asking prices hold steady after post-budget jump, Rightmove

Current Trends in the UK Property Market

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Asking prices for British homes held steady in the four weeks to February 7 after a post-budget relief rally over the Christmas and New Year period, property website Rightmove said on Monday.

Monthly and Annual Price Changes

Prices showed no change in monthly and annual terms, Rightmove said, after reporting a record 2.8% monthly rise and a 0.5% annual increase for the five weeks to January 10.

Impact of the Annual Budget

There have been other signs of a recovery in the housing market since finance minister Rachel Reeves announced her annual budget in late November. It included tax increases but the introduction of most of them was delayed.

Rightmove also said:

* Over the past decade, asking prices have typically risenby 0.8% in February * January's jump meant the increase in prices since thestart of the year was the strongest since 2020 * The total number of homes for sale was at an 11-year highfor the time of year * The number of newly listed properties for sale fell by1% from a year earlier, when the market was distorted by theapproaching expiry of a tax break for homebuyers, but was 11%higher than two years ago * The number of agreed sales was 5% below this time in 2025but 9% higher than at this time in 2024

(Writing by William Schomberg)