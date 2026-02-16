UK property asking prices hold steady after post-budget jump, Rightmove says
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 16, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 16, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 16, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 16, 2026
UK property asking prices held steady after a post-budget jump, with signs of market recovery, according to Rightmove's latest report.
LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Asking prices for British homes held steady in the four weeks to February 7 after a post-budget relief rally over the Christmas and New Year period, property website Rightmove said on Monday.
Prices showed no change in monthly and annual terms, Rightmove said, after reporting a record 2.8% monthly rise and a 0.5% annual increase for the five weeks to January 10.
There have been other signs of a recovery in the housing market since finance minister Rachel Reeves announced her annual budget in late November. It included tax increases but the introduction of most of them was delayed.
Rightmove also said:* Over the past decade, asking prices have typically risenby 0.8% in February * January's jump meant the increase in prices since thestart of the year was the strongest since 2020 * The total number of homes for sale was at an 11-year highfor the time of year * The number of newly listed properties for sale fell by1% from a year earlier, when the market was distorted by theapproaching expiry of a tax break for homebuyers, but was 11%higher than two years ago * The number of agreed sales was 5% below this time in 2025but 9% higher than at this time in 2024
(Writing by William Schomberg)
The property market refers to the buying, selling, and renting of land and buildings. It includes residential, commercial, and industrial properties.
A budget is a financial plan that outlines expected income and expenses over a specific period. It helps individuals and organizations manage their finances effectively.
Asking prices are the prices that sellers set for their properties when they are put on the market. These prices can influence buyer interest and market trends.
The housing market is the sector of the economy that deals with the buying, selling, and renting of residential properties. It is influenced by factors like supply, demand, and economic conditions.
A recovery in the housing market refers to a period when property prices stabilize or increase after a downturn, often driven by improved economic conditions and buyer confidence.
Explore more articles in the Finance category