Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Top Stories

UK property asking prices fall, headwinds remain for 2025, Rightmove says
2024-12-16T001016Z_1_LYNXMPEKBF009_RTROPTP_4_BRITAIN-ECONOMY-HOUSEPRICES

Published : 1 day ago, on

By Suban Abdulla

LONDON (Reuters) – Average asking prices for newly listed houses and apartments in Britain fell by 1.7% in December, but activity was robust for the time of year as movers aimed to complete sales before property purchase taxes rise in April, property website Rightmove said on Monday.

Rightmove’s data is not seasonally adjusted and the drop in asking prices – which followed a 1.4% fall in November – was in line with the historic average decline for the end of the year, the company said.

Compared with a year earlier, asking prices were 1.4% higher. Rightmove’s December period ran from Nov. 10 to Dec. 7.

The number of agreed sales was 22% higher than a year earlier, while new buyer demand increased 13%.

Seasonally adjusted data from mortgage lenders Nationwide and Halifax for November showed monthly price rises and the fastest annual increases in two years.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s director of property science, said there was uncertainty about how exactly the increase in stamp duty tax would impact activity next year.

“The stamp duty changes are a cloud over the market at the moment, with some groups much more impacted than others, and therefore keen to avoid the additional charges,” he said.

From April first-time buyers in England will pay stamp duty on property costing 300,000 pounds ($380,000), rather than 425,000 pounds, other buyers will have to pay tax from 125,000 pounds and a tax surcharge for second homes will also increase.

“A Bank Rate cut and some mortgage rate falls early on in the year would help to settle the market and provide a boost to sentiment and consumer confidence,” Bannister said.

The Bank of England is expected to hold interest rates at 4.75% on Thursday and has said future rate cuts were likely to be gradual. Investors on Friday were pricing in three quarter-point rate cuts by the BoE next year.

Last week, Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government, which came to power in July, announced an overhaul of the planning system to speed up housebuilding and boost economic growth.

($1 = 0.7905 pounds)

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; editing by David Milliken)

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post