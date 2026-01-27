Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 27, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 27, 2026
UK politicians call for a review of Netflix's $83 billion Warner Bros bid, citing concerns over market dominance and competition.
Jan 27 (Reuters) - More than a dozen UK politicians and former policymakers have called on the country's competition watchdog to launch a full review of Netflix's $83 billion bid for Warner Bros Discovery, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The group of politicians, in a letter to Sarah Cardell, chief executive of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), raised concerns that the deal “will cement an already dominant player” in the TV streaming market, according to the report.
The politicians said that the deal could lead "to a substantial lessening of competition with damaging consequences for consumers", the FT report said, citing the letter.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.
Warner Bros, Netflix and the CMA did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
Netflix's proposed deal for Warner Bros Discovery has been facing political pushback and regulatory scrutiny, with some members of the U.S. Congress deeming the acquisition as an antitrust "nightmare" for consumers and creatives.
Bloomberg reported last week that the European Union's antitrust regulators are expected to scrutinize rival bids by Netflix and Paramount Skydance for Warner Bros at the same time, setting up an unusual head-to-head competition review.
According to the FT report, the letter to the CMA was signed by Chris Smith, Oliver Dowden and Karen Bradley, who have all acted as the UK secretary of state for culture, media and sport, as well as Tony Hall, a former director-general of the BBC.
Other signatories include Guy Black, chair of the News Media Association and deputy chair of Telegraph Media Group, and Tina Stowell, former leader of the House of Lords, FT reported.
(Reporting by Rhea Rose Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Mrigank Dhaniwala)
A competition review is an assessment conducted by regulatory authorities to evaluate the potential impact of a merger or acquisition on market competition and consumer choice.
Market dominance refers to a company's ability to control a significant share of a market, which can lead to reduced competition and potentially harm consumers.
An acquisition is a corporate action where one company purchases another company, gaining control over its assets and operations.
Antitrust refers to laws and regulations designed to promote competition and prevent monopolistic practices in the marketplace.
