UK PM Starmer Confirms X's Compliance with New AI Deepfake Laws

UK Government's Response to AI Deepfake Concerns

LONDON, Jan 14 - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday that Elon Musk's X is acting to ensure full compliance with UK law after the country's media regulator launched a probe into the platform over sexualised imagery produced by the Grok AI chatbot.

Investigation by Ofcom

"I have been informed this morning that X is acting to ensure full compliance with UK law," Starmer told parliament, adding that the government would take further measures if needed.

New Legislation on Deepfakes

Ofcom launched an investigation into the social media platform on Monday over concerns Grok was creating sexually intimate deepfake images in violation of its duty to protect people in the UK from illegal content.

X's Actions and Statements

Technology minister Liz Kendall said a new law making it an offence to create sexual deepfakes would come into force this week to tackle the images, which she called "weapons of abuse".

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It said earlier in January that it has restricted requests to undress people in images to paying users.

(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sam Tabahriti; editing by Sarah Young)