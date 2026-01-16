UK Culture Minister Discusses Film Sector with Paramount CEO Ellison

UK Film and Television Sector Discussion

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - British culture minister Lisa Nandy met Paramount SkyDance chief executive David Ellison this week to discuss issues affecting the UK's film and television sector, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Meeting Details

The talks, which the source said occurred on Thursday, come as Ellison is steering Paramount through a high-stakes battle for Warner Bros Discovery.

Context of the Talks

The meeting occurred the same day of a U.S. judge's decision rejecting Paramount's bid to fast-track its lawsuit against Warner Bros over disclosures tied to the U.S. studio's planned sale to Netflix.

Paramount's Strategy Against Warner Bros

Paramount is trying to persuade Warner Bros shareholders to back its $30-per-share all-cash tender offer instead of Netflix's lower cash-and-stock deal, and has moved to nominate directors to the Warner Bros board to press for negotiations.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)