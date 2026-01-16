Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 16, 2026
Last updated: January 16, 2026
LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - British culture minister Lisa Nandy met Paramount SkyDance chief executive David Ellison this week to discuss issues affecting the UK's film and television sector, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
The talks, which the source said occurred on Thursday, come as Ellison is steering Paramount through a high-stakes battle for Warner Bros Discovery.
The meeting occurred the same day of a U.S. judge's decision rejecting Paramount's bid to fast-track its lawsuit against Warner Bros over disclosures tied to the U.S. studio's planned sale to Netflix.
Paramount is trying to persuade Warner Bros shareholders to back its $30-per-share all-cash tender offer instead of Netflix's lower cash-and-stock deal, and has moved to nominate directors to the Warner Bros board to press for negotiations.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)
