Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
Metro Bank is cutting around 100 jobs in its third round of layoffs in recent years, as reported by the Financial Times.
Jan 28 (Reuters) - Britain's Metro Bank has launched the third round of redundancies in as many years, putting about 100 jobs at risk, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
