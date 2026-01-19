Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 19, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 19, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 19, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 19, 2026
The UK government has initiated a consultation on children's social media use, considering age restrictions and school phone guidance to enhance online safety.
LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Britain on Monday launched a consultation on children's social media use, including a possible ban for children under a certain age and tougher guidance for schools on mobile phones, the government said.
(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Jamie Freed)
Social media refers to online platforms that allow users to create, share, and interact with content and each other. Examples include Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
A consultation is a process where individuals or organizations seek input or feedback from stakeholders or the public on specific issues or policies.
Mobile technology encompasses devices and services that enable communication and data exchange over wireless networks, including smartphones and tablets.
Age restrictions are legal limitations that specify the minimum age required to participate in certain activities or access specific content, often to protect minors.
Explore more articles in the Finance category